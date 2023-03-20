Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,570 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

