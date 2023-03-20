Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,280 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

