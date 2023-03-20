Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,372,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,512,000 after buying an additional 74,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,439.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,186,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,539,000 after buying an additional 2,044,601 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,015,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,822,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 114,609 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

