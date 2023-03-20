Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

