Old Port Advisors Has $191,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

