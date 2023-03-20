Old Port Advisors Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

TRV stock opened at $165.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

