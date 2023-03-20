Old Port Advisors Sells 352 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

