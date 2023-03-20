Old Port Advisors Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 94,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,904,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.20 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

