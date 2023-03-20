Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Martin Horgan Buys 99,314 Shares

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Martin Horgan purchased 99,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £100,307.14 ($122,251.24).

Centamin Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 106.78 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.62. Centamin plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56).

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Centamin

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.83) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

