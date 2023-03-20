TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.46 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.