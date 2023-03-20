TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.
NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.46 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
