Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Aptinyx Trading Down 2.5 %

APTX stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptinyx by 203.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptinyx Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTX shares. SVB Securities lowered Aptinyx from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aptinyx from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.58.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Stories

