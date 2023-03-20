Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.
APTX stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptinyx by 203.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
