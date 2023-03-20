Equillium (EQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Equillium

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

