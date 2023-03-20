Semler Scientific (SMLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SMLR opened at $19.28 on Monday. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 701,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

