Dai Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Dai has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.60 billion and approximately $216.96 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00356118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.92 or 0.25883913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,601,009,419 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.