Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.