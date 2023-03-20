Patrick Moloney Purchases 157,092 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney acquired 157,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £111,535.32 ($135,935.80).
Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £83.68 million, a PE ratio of -3,510.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.43. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54.
About Litigation Capital Management
Featured Articles
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
- These Indicators Suggest Further Upside at Bank of America
Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.