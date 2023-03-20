Patrick Moloney Purchases 157,092 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney acquired 157,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £111,535.32 ($135,935.80).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £83.68 million, a PE ratio of -3,510.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.43. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

