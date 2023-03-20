Metawar Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $102.52 million and $22.03 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00356118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.92 or 0.25883913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00038376 USD and is down -21.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.