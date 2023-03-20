Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Purchases $195,840.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Read More
