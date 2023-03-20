Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Purchases $195,840.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.