Immatics (IMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Immatics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $579.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Immatics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.