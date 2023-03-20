Cue Biopharma (CUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.