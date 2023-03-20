Agrify (AGFY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.
AGFY stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Agrify has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $54.10.
In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang bought 2,307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,999.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
