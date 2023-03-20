Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

AMP stock opened at $281.43 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

