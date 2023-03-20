Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

