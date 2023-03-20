Old Port Advisors Has $623,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $233.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.54. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

