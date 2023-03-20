Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

