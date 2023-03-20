Old Port Advisors Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

