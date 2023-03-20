Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

