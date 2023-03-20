Lisk (LSK) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $157.55 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

