Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $354.86 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Qtum has a market cap of $354.86 million and approximately $231.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00012039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.84 or 0.06329341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,581,356 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.