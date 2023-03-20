CBET Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One CBET Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00356118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.92 or 0.25883913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.