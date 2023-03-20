Humanscape Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

