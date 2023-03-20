Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 16.6% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $292.16 million and $12.18 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.68 or 0.00059189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00128327 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001638 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

