TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.78 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.78 billion and $268.29 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003266 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,183,798,684 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.