Status Price Tops $0.0277 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Status has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $110.12 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02764819 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,327,316.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

