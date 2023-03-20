Verge 1-Day Volume Hits $823,388.87 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $49.49 million and $823,388.87 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,183.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00291697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00547411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00482528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,066,100 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

