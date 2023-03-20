Zcash 24 Hour Volume Tops $40.65 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Zcash has a market cap of $590.55 million and approximately $40.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $36.17 or 0.00128327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001638 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

