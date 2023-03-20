Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.70 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.49 or 0.00062058 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and $223.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,681,790 coins and its circulating supply is 325,619,070 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

