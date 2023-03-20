Linear Price Tops $0.0142 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $142.50 million and $99.08 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

