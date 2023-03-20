NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

NKN (NKN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $71.28 million and approximately $19.31 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00356118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.92 or 0.25883913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

