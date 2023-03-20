Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.82 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $84.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $154.28 or 0.00547411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,183.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00291697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00482528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,254,831 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

