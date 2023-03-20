HUNT Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 24% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $85.46 million and approximately $124.41 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00356118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.92 or 0.25883913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

