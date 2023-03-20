Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $230.03 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.67 or 0.00073327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,183.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00291697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00547411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00482528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,007,743 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.