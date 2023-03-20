Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002469 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $114,797.34 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.49518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.6902688 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $109,650.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

