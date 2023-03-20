Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0355 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $343.48 million and approximately $62.77 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00198944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,189.71 or 1.00021277 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002272 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03486951 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $59,793,385.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

