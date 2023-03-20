Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.