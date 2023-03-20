Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.87.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
