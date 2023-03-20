Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.