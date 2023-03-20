City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of City stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. City has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that City will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of City

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in City by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in City by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,172,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Further Reading

