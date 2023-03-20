China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

