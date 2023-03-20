ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

