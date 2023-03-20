Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COLM. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.19%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

