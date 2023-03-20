Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 796,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after buying an additional 719,416 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after buying an additional 487,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

